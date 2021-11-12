One local family paid tribute to the nation’s war dead this week with a special trip to the Tomb of the Unknowns.
Sara Bonner of Loganville said her family traveled to Arlington National Cemetery, where the sacred memorial turned 100 this week.
“They opened it up to the public for the first time to lay flowers,” Bonner said. “It was beautiful.”
Bonner’s 7-year-old daughter, Emma, and her grandfather, retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dana Mason, participated Tuesday.
“It was such a beautiful scene there,” Bonner said. “It was really something.”
Mason served in the Air Force from 1979 to 2007. Emma is a second grader at George Walton Academy in Monroe.
President Joe Biden and scores of military leaders and government officials gathered at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday to honor the nation’s veterans and pay tribute to the fallen on the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknowns.
To all our veterans, past and present: we thank you, we honor you, and we remember always what you have done for us. pic.twitter.com/L4sBQnnmDF— President Biden (@POTUS) November 11, 2021
Amid sunny fall weather, they gathered as people had 100 years ago, to observe solemn rites that brought the country together to mourn a single anonymous American, and to remember all those who had served.
“Today we pay homage to the unrelenting bravery and dedication that distinguish all those who earned the title American veteran,” Biden said. “To be a veteran is to endure, to survive challenges that most Americans will never know.”
Earlier, to the strains of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and the roar of aircraft overhead, units of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard marched along a road past the marble sarcophagus that bears the inscription: “Here rests in Honored Glory An American Soldier Known But to God.”
Beyond the tomb stood the Memorial Amphitheater where, on Nov. 11, 1921, President Warren G. Harding and figures from around the world assembled by the coffin of the unknown soldier from World War I.
“With all my heart, I wish we might say to the defenders who survive, to mothers who sorrow, to widows and children who mourn, that no such sacrifice shall be asked again,” Harding told the crowd.
Harding’s wish did not come to pass, and Thursday’s ceremonies honored those called on to make further sacrifices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.