A substantial severe weather outbreak is expected across the Deep South on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is warning that "widespread damaging winds" and "several strong tornadoes" could blast the region.
A Level 4 out of 5 risk of severe weather is up for most of northeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, southwestern Tennessee and western Alabama. Scattered instances of hurricane-force winds are probable in this zone.
On Wednesday morning, a tornado watch had been posted from northern Louisiana to southern Missouri as a line of vigorous storms progressed eastward.
A destructive tornado passed through Springdale, a city in northwestern Arkansas, on Wednesday morning, sending seven people to the hospital, according to the ABC affiliate in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Significant damage was done to a local elementary school.
Tornado destroys George Elementary gym in Springdale, district cancels all classes https://t.co/ChKksCujTT— 4029news (@4029news) March 30, 2022
The storms were predicted to charge through Mississippi and western Alabama during the afternoon and early evening. By nightfall, storms will still be severe as they roll into the Southeast before gradually weakening.
Additional severe thunderstorms are possible along the East Coast on Thursday, and there are signs that April is favored to feature considerable above-average severe thunderstorm and tornado activity across the Lower 48.
"Review your severe weather safety procedures for the possibility of dangerous weather today," the Storm Prediction Center urged in a public severe weather outlook released early Wednesday.
Even outside the destructive squall line that's expected to form, ambient winds may gust over 50 mph ahead of any storms.
"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines," wrote the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama. "Widespread power outages are expected."
The entirety of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and Kentucky are encompassed within wind advisories and high-wind warnings - alerts that also extend across a broader swath of the South and the Ohio Valley.
Amid the dry, windy air ahead of the storm system and in its wake, there is an elevated risk of fast-moving fires Wednesday in portions of the Tennessee Valley as well as Texas, where several such blazes erupted Tuesday.
Severe thunderstorms over the Ozarks of southwestern Missouri, western Arkansas and extreme southeastern Oklahoma, as well as in northeastern Texas east of Interstate 35, fired up late Tuesday along a dryline, or the leading edge of dry air from the Desert Southwest. That dryline trailed southward from a low pressure system over the Corn Belt that was being energized by an approaching upper-air disturbance.
That same deepening surface low-pressure zone will strengthen south-southeasterly winds ahead of the front, dragging north a mild and moisture-rich air mass from the Gulf of Mexico and draping it across the South. Cloud cover left over from Tuesday's storms, however, will inhibit daytime heating, meaning the air mass won't be "juiced up" as much as it otherwise could be.
Despite the comparatively modest fuel for severe thunderstorms, shear, or a change in wind speed/direction with height, is extreme. That's thanks to a roaring low-level jet stream, or a river of swiftly moving air a mile or so above the ground, screaming north into the surface low. That means any clouds that grow sufficiently tall will have a tendency to rotate.
