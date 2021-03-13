A Monroe man was booked into the Gwinnett County jail early Saturday on armed robbery charges.
A Gwinnett County officer arrested 24-year-old Americo De La Paz of 1941 Dry Pond Road. De La Paz faces four counts of armed robbery.
No bond was set.
De La Paz was booked into the Lawrenceville jail at 12:45 a.m.
Details of the incident which led to the charges against De La Paz were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.