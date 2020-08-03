MONROE, Ga. — A new bridge connecting Walton and Barrow counties will open Tuesday.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said the state Route 11 bridge over the Apalachee River is almost ready for drivers.
Crews will begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday removing barrels and barricades, allowing traffic to use the new bridge by afternoon drive time, GDOT spokesperson Katie Strickland in Gainesville said.
Demolition of the existing bridge over the Apalachee will begin Wednesday. That bridge was built in 1942.
The average traffic count in 2018 was about 11,200 vehicles a day, with about 10% of it truck traffic.
GDOT awarded a $5.3 million contract last year to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. for the half-mile project, including the bridge and approaches.
All work is to be completed by Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.