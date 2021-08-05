MONROE, Ga. — McDonald’s in Monroe will be closed temporarily after a fire in the kitchen Thursday morning.
Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the restaurant at 2025 W. Spring St. at 4:37 a.m.
Monroe fire Chief Andrew Dykes said units arrived to find the fire contained in the kitchen vent hood system, and the fire was put out quickly.
Dykes said the restaurant will be closed until all of its kitchen fire suppression systems can be restored by an outside contractor.
The adjacent Marathon gas station was not affected, Dykes said.
