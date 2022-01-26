Members of the Loganville Lions Club are working to spread the word about a silent killer that could be lurking in your home.
Club members joined with a University of Georgia Extension educator last week at the Historic Courthouse in Monroe as Chairman David Thompson of the Board of Commissioners signed a proclamation noting January as Radon Action Month.
Radon is a colorless, odorless and naturally occurring radioactive gas that is a threat to citizens in Walton County and elsewhere.
The surgeon general has warned radon is the nation’s second-leading cause of lung cancer, and the Environmental Protection Agency notes radon exposure is the top cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.
One in 15 homes in the U.S. is estimated to display an elevated radon level — even homes that may be next door to a home with radon levels in the safe range.
And Walton County has some of the highest radon levels in Georgia, with 36% or more of homes here testing above the EPA “action level” of 4 picocuries per liter or more. Any home with such a high level is recommended to have radon mitigation.
Only 11 of Georgia’s 159 counties have such a high rate, none further south than Butts County.
The University of Georgia College of Family and Consumer Sciences, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the EPA are among the entities urging Georgians to test their homes for elevated levels of radon and to build new homes with radon-resistant materials and features.
Members of the Loganville Lions Club are selling test kits approved by the UGA Extension for $10 each. For more information, contact Dan Curry at 678-859-2343 or dancur607@bellsouth.net, Chris Gallman at 770-634-9866 or dcgallman@gmail.com; or UGA Extension radon educator Derek Cooper at 706-583-0602 or dmc20@uga.edu.
