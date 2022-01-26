David Thompson, seated, the chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners, signs a proclamation of January 2022 as Radon Action Month in Walton County during a ceremony Tuesday morning, Jan. 18, 2022, in Monroe, Ga. Standing left to right are embers of the Loganville Lions Club Joanie Kleja, Buddy Kleja, Jean Gallman, Chris Gallman, Nancy Curry and Dan Curry, and at far right, Derek Cooper, radon educator, UGA Extension Office.