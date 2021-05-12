A state of emergency is in effect in Georgia due to the cyberattack that shut down a major pipeline bringing fuel into the state.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s declaration — which continues through 11:59 p.m. Saturday — activates price gouging laws in the state.
Businesses may not charge more for products and services identified in the declaration — including gas and diesel — than they did before the state of emergency was declared, unless the increased prices accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock, or the cost to transport it.
A retailer also may apply its average markup percentage applied in the 10 days prior to the declaration of emergency.
“While we believe this to be a short-term event, we do not want consumers to be taken advantage of,” Attorney General Chris Carr said.
“Our office will review all price gouging complaints received to ensure the law is followed.”
Violators may be fined up to $5,000 per violation.
Citizens may report suspected price gouging at 404-651-8600 or 800-869-1123, or fill out an online complaint form with the Consumer Protection Division of the attorney general’s office.
Kemp’s order also suspended fuel tax collection in Georgia and increased the weight limit for supply trucks.
“We expect these measures to be temporary as Colonial plans to be fully up and running later this week,” Kemp said in a statement Tuesday.
“There is no need to rush to the gas station to fill up every tank you have and hoard gas. With the measures we have taken today, I am hopeful we can get more supply to stations and get through to this weekend when we hope Colonial will return to normal.”
