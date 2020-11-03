MONROE, Ga. — U.S. Rep. Jody Hice claimed a fourth term representing Walton County in Congress on Tuesday.
In a rematch from 2018, the Greensboro Republican again defeated Tabitha Johnson-Green of Sandersville.
Hice had nearly 68% of more than 218,000 votes cast as of about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s an honor and a privilege that the 10th District has again entrusted me to serve as their representative in Washington,” Hice said in a statement.
“I’m excited to continue working to reinvigorate the prosperous Trump economy, fighting for limited government, and ensuring that America is not and never will be a socialist country.”
In other races for Congress, Athens gun shop owner Andrew Clyde was elected to succeed Rep. Doug Collins in the 9th District, and Marjorie Greene was elected in the 14th District based in northwest Georgia.
Republicans Austin Scott of Tifton, Drew Ferguson of West Point and Buddy Carter of Pooler also were reelected to Congress, as was Democrat Sanford Bishop of Albany.
