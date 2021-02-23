The return of baseball means a need for singers to start the games with the national anthem.
The Gwinnett Stripers said Tuesday they’re launching a virtual search for people to perform the anthem before games in the 2021 season.
All interested singers, vocal groups – with five or fewer singers – and musicians must send a digital audition of their a capella or unaccompanied performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to the team by Monday.
Video or audio submissions may be sent to stripersinfo@braves.com.
The team said candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less) and clarity. Starting March 8, top candidates will be invited to participate in virtual auditions. No in-person auditions will be held this year, and those who are chosen from the virtual auditions will be contacted to schedule a date to sing at a game at Coolray Field.
The Stripers, the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A team, will open their season April 6 in Durham, North Carolina, and have their home opener a week later in Lawrenceville.
