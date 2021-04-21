Walton and surrounding counties will be under a wind advisory for much of the day Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued the advisory, which will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Northwest winds of 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, are expected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
A strong April cold front will push through the area tonight and bring windy and colder conditions. First, a Wind Advisory 🌬️🍃 has been issued for Wednesday for gusty northwest winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. #gawx pic.twitter.com/YT0jKCdHOk— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) April 20, 2021
Drivers are urged to use extra caution, especially if operating high-profile vehicles.
A fire weather watch also will be in effect Wednesday afternoon and evening across north and middle Georgia.
Low humidity — 25% to 30% — and the high wind speeds, along with dry ground could increase the potential for fires to spread rapidly.
In the Athens area including Walton County, expect windy, sunny conditions with highs between 61 and 67. West winds of 10-15 mph will shift to the northwest at 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night, expect clear conditions with lows in the mid-30s and northwest winds of 5-15 mph.
