ATLANTA — State offices will postpone opening Tuesday due to potential inclement weather.
Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying he was acting after consulting with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
Light winter precipitation and black ice are likely Monday night in far north Georgia. Across the remainder of metro Atlanta into middle Georgia, cold air wrapping around the weather system that is exiting the region could bring a brief period of light wintry precipitation across far north Georgia early Tuesday morning.
The weather service in Peachtree City said it does not currently expect any widespread impact from the system, but a few elevated, secondary roads could see minor accumulations of snow or ice.
Kemp said he encouraged school systems to monitor conditions and coordinate with local emergency management officials, but classes in the Walton County School District are out for winter break.
