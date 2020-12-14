MONROE, Ga. — A bus tour bringing Republican leaders across Georgia won’t be coming through Walton County on Monday after all.
The Save America Bus Tour, presented by Club for Growth Action, has canceled its appearance that had been planned for Monday afternoon in Monroe.
Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina were expected to speak on behalf of Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are locked in runoffs for the two Senate seats from Georgia.
Control of the Senate hangs on the outcome of both races, as Democratic wins would mean a 50-50 split of the upper house in Congress. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be able to break ties after taking office next month.
A larger rally, featuring both Perdue and Loeffler, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 21 at the farm of Walton County Republican Party Chairman Roy Roberts Sr., at 54 Nunnally Farm Road, Monroe.
Also scheduled to appear are U.S. Reps. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Jody Hice of Georgia. Crenshaw appears in a promotional video from his Houston-based Spirit of 76 Political Action Committee which has gone viral.
Georgia Reloaded is here.The epic saga continues, this time in Georgia. Everything is on the line. Donate to the fight at https://t.co/2j2lVY8Ak7 pic.twitter.com/N5T4zqmdpc— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 13, 2020
