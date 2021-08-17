John William “Jack” Halliday, 79, of Monroe, died on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Jamestown, New York, on Nov. 9, 1941, to William John Halliday and Katherine Halliday. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, the late Joyce Hawk.
Jack moved with his family to Monroe when he was 12 years old. He was a graduate of Monroe Area High School and the University of Georgia. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years, aboard the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier, and later worked as an accountant at Barnes and Broyles and Associates accounting firm for 30 years.
He was a member of Generous Warren Lodge 20 in Monroe and served as past master. He was a member of both Scottish Rite and York Rite bodies. He was a member of Royal Arch and Grand Commandery, Knights Templar of Georgia, and served as grand commander. Jack achieved the 32nd degree in Scottish Rite. He was a member of Knight York Cross of Honor. He was also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Monroe.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Robert and April Halliday; longtime companion, Judy Swanner; beloved dog, Berkeley and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Coach Harold Connerly presiding
The family received visitors from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to an animal charity of your choice or the Masonic Home of Georgia, 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, GA 31211. Telephone 478-743-5154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.