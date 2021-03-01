MONROE, Ga. — For the first time, Walton County is polling citizens to draft a Comprehensive Transportation Plan.
About every five years, governments across the Atlanta region undergo a planning process to address local transportation needs. Walton County is joining the process for the first time in 2021.
A CTP represents a community’s long-term vision for how the local transportation network should evolve to serve residents and employers in a growing region.
The plan includes multiple modes of transportation, meaning it will focus on roadways, intersections, freight travel, pedestrian facilities — including sidewalks and trails — bicycle facilities and public transportation.
The CTP assesses the condition of the entire transportation network and serves as the framework for transportation planning efforts at the local and regional scale.
By participating in this Atlanta Regional Commission effort, projects identified through the CTP process may be eligible for state or federal funding.
The county, in conjunction with the seven cities within Walton County, is seeking to identify strategic infrastructure investments to ensure connectivity and better manage demand, support economic development, minimize environmental impacts, maximize safety and support a high quality of life for residents.
Walton residents may visit waltonctp.com and click on the link in the header to give their input on the county’s transportation issues.
