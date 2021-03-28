LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A woman was hit by a vehicle and killed overnight in Loganville.
Police said 23-year-old Melissa Roopnarine of Loganville was walking in the southbound lane of state Route 81 at Tig Knight Road when she was struck by a vehicle.
Robbie Schwartz, a spokesman for the city, said Roopnarine was pronounced dead at the scene.
It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Schwartz said the Loganville police Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate the case, but charges aren’t expected.
