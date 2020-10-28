Loganville Christian Academy’s football game with Athens Academy scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to two positive COVID-19 cases in LCA’s upper school. It’s game against Prince Avenue next week has also been canceled.
The two positive cases have also affected the clay targets and E-Sports teams. All three of the affected teams will suspend activities until Nov 6.
LCA sent out a press release Wednesday afternoon informing families that two 10th grade students in the upper school have tested positive for the virus between Monday and Tuesday. According to the press release, both positive cases are part of various LCA athletic teams, but it was not confirmed if either of the cases involved the football team directly.
Due to contact tracing, 26 other 10th grade students have been quarantined.
“Our goal is to keep our staff, families, and students as safe as possible during this time,” the school said in the release.
LCA’s was scheduled play Prince Avenue Nov. 6 for homecoming with the homecoming dance slated for the following evening. The game with Prince Avenue will not be made up, but homecoming will be rescheduled.
Look for more in the weekend edition of The Walton Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.