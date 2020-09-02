Two more businesses have joined the lineup of retail offerings slated to open at the new Monroe Pavilion shopping center currently under construction between Highway 11 and Charlotte Rowell Boulevard.
Planet Fitness and Petsense both have signed leases to open locations at the 350,000 sq. ft. location.
“Since announcing Publix as the anchor-tenant at Monroe Pavilion in the fall of 2019, we have worked to add retail, dining and lifestyle tenants that create a quality retail destination for our neighbors,” John Argo, president of MAB American Management LLC, said. “With the addition of Petsense and Planet Fitness, Monroe Pavilion broadens its offerings to better everyday life, and pending deals portend further expansion of the center very soon.”
Petsense has signed a lease for 6,000 square feet of retail space at Monroe Pavilion. The pet specialty retailer offers quality pet supply products at competitive prices as well as professional pet services such as grooming and training. Additionally, Petsense partners with local rescues and shelters to re-home thousands of cats in its in-store SavAPet centers.
Leasing 16,120 square feet of fitness center space, Planet Fitness provides health and wellness opportunities for its members 24/7 with high-quality, brand-name cardio and strength and exercise equipment.
Petsense and Planet Fitness join a strong retail line-up at Monroe Pavilion that includes Publix, Ross, Marshalls, ULTA, Rack Room and Five Below.
The Monroe Pavilion is currently under construction with plans to open in 2021.
