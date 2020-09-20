MONROE, Ga. — Police and state investigators were on the scene late Sunday afternoon after a man found a worker dead inside a home that was being renovated on Roberts Street.
The owner found the 67-year-old man dead and called police at about 1:30.
The man who found the victim told The Tribune he wasn't sure what caused the death, but did see blood. The man declined to identify himself to the newspaper but was at the scene as police, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Walton County coroner's office worked.
That home is in the 500 block of Roberts Street.
Officer Shannon Haynes said police called in the GBI to help.
The victim's name had not been released as of late Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.