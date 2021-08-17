MONROE, Ga. — A surge in cases of COVID-19 brought on largely by its delta variant has led to an increase in demand for testing.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has provided a database of public and commercial testing sites across the state.
If you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact your health care provider to discuss if you should be evaluated for testing.
And know that the surge in cases means you could be in for a longer wait time.
If you have questions, call DPH at 844-442-2681.
Athens
- Bulldog Urgent Care, 494 Baxter St., Suite C. Telephone 706-715-4696. Screening required.
- CVS Pharmacy, 3595 Atlanta Highway. Telephone 706-549-8985. Appointment and screening required.
- CVS Pharmacy, 395 North Ave. Telephone 706-546-6627. Appointment and screening required.
- CVS Pharmacy, 795 Oglethorpe Ave. Telephone 706-549-6838. Appointment and screening required.
- Reddy Urgent Care, 1061 Dowdy Road, Suite 100. Telephone 706-621-7555. Appointment and screening required.
- Walgreens, 1850 Barnett Shoals Road. Screening required.
- Walgreens, 110 Hawthorne Ave. Screening required.
- Walgreens, 3355 Lexington Road. Screening required.
- Walmart pharmacy (drive-thru), 3130 Atlanta Highway. Appointment and screening required. Restrictions apply.
Auburn
- CVS Pharmacy, 1685 Atlanta Highway NW. Telephone 770-682-7053. Appointment and screening required.
Bethlehem
- Piedmont Urgent Care Barrow, 340 Exchange Blvd., Suite 120. Telephone 678-963-7171.
Conyers
- CVS, 3481 Highway 20 SE. Telephone 770-922-4890. Appointment and screening required.
- Mount Zion Urgent Care, 1810 Highway 20 SE, Suite 172. Telephone 678-289-8338.
- Piedmont Urgent Care, 1280 Dogwood Drive SE.
- Walgreens, 1783 Highway 138 SE. Screening required.
- Walgreens, 1510 Milstead Ave. NE. Screening required.
Covington
- CVS Pharmacy, 10267 Highway 36. Telephone 770-788-9430. Appointment and screening required.
- CVS Pharmacy, 4192 Salem Road. Telephone 770-788-2026. Appointment and screening required.
- Covington VA Clinic, 10155 Eagle Drive. Telephone 404-321-6111. Appointment, screening and physician order required. Restrictions apply.
- Piedmont Urgent Care Covington, 5239 Highway 278 NE. Telephone 678-660-5106. Screening required. Restrictions apply.
- Walgreens, 12955 Brown Bridge Road. Screening required.
- Walgreens, 3188 Highway 278 NE. Screening required.
Dacula
- CVS Pharmacy, 3027 Jim Moore Road. Appointment and screening required.
- Walgreens, 575 Dacula Road. Screening required.
Grayson
- Walgreens, 2075 Grayson Highway. Screening required.
Lawrenceville
- CVS Pharmacy, 1525 Buford Drive. Telephone 770-962-6117. Appointment and screening required.
- CVS Pharmacy, 2935 Five Forks Trickum Road. Telephone 770-982-5202. Appointment and screening required.
- CVS Pharmacy, 202 Grayson Highway. Telephone 770-963-8183. Appointment and screening required.
- CVS Pharmacy, 1187 Grayson Highway. Telephone 770-338-2513. Appointment and screening required.
- Gwinnett Clinic, 1289 Scenic Highway. Telephone 770-972-9000. Appointment and screening required. Restrictions apply.
- Gwinnett County VA Clinic, 1970 Riverside Parkway. Telephone 404-321-6111. Appointment, screening and physician order are required.
- Gwinnett Drugs, 905 Parkside Walk Lane, Suite 108. Telephone 770-995-5911. Appointment and screening required.
- Lawrenceville VA Clinic, 455 Philip Blvd., Suite 200. Telephone 404-329-2222. Appointment, screening and physician order are required.
- Peachtree Immediate Care, 696 Grayson Highway. Telephone 770-963-0927. Appointment and screening required.
- Revive Medical Center, 753 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville. Telephone 678-701-6397.
- Sugarloaf Urgent Care, 4835 Sugarloaf Parkway, Suite 200-300. Telephone 470-375-5940.
- Sy Med Primary Care, 310 Philip Blvd., Suite 102. Telephone 678-971-2020. Screening required.
- Walgreens, 181 S. Clayton St. Screening required.
- Walgreens, 1065 Duluth Highway. Screening required.
- Walgreens, 2990 Five Forks Trickum Road. Screening required.
- Walgreens, 1556 Lawrenceville Highway. Screening required.
Loganville
- CVS Pharmacy, 2720 Loganville Highway. Telephone 770-277-5996. Appointment and screening required.
- CVS Pharmacy, 4377 Atlanta Highway. Telephone 770-466-0109. Appointment and screening required.
- Gwinnett Clinic, 4397 Atlanta Highway. Telephone 770-554-0800. Appointment, screening and physician order are required. Restrictions apply.
- Walgreens, 4398 Atlanta Highway. Screening required.
Monroe
- Gwinnett Clinic, 1390 W. Spring St. Telephone 770-266-6191. Appointment, screening and physician order are required.
- Peachtree Immediate Care, 2130 W. Spring St. Telephone 706-621-7555. Screening required.
Snellville
- CVS Pharmacy, 3010 Centerville Highway. Telephone 770-736-6601. Appointment and screening required.
- CVS Pharmacy, 1960 Main St. E., Suite A. Telephone 770-972-4448. Appointment and screening required.
- CVS Pharmacy, 1938 Scenic Highway N. Telephone 770-979-0922. Appointment and screening required.
- Glofusion Clinic, 2151 Fountain Drive, Suite 201. Telephone 678-615-7258. Screening required
- Gwinnett Clinic, 2764 Main St. W. Telephone 770-978-3388. Appointment, screening and physician order are required.
- Piedmont Urgent Care Snellville, 2118 Scenic Highway, Suite H. Telephone 770-558-6017. Screening required.
- Walgreens, 3505 Centerville Highway. Screening required.
- Walgreens, 2220 Hewatt Road. Screening required.
- Walmart pharmacy (drive-thru), 2912 Main St. W. Appointment and screening required. Restrictions apply.
Watkinsville
- CVS Pharmacy, 2080 Hog Mountain Road. Appointment and screening required.
- Walgreens, 2066 Experiment Station Road. Screening required.
Winder
- CVS, 6 W. May St. Telephone 770-867-7407. Appointment and screening required.
- Gwinnett Clinic, 175 N. Broad St. Telephone 770-868-1144. Appointment, screening and physician order are required.
- Walgreens, 10 E. May St. Screening required.
