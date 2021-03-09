MONROE, Ga. — City officials and the developer said any doubts about the Monroe Pavilion should be laid to rest.
Tuesday night, the City Council amended its agreement with MAB American Management, which is the developer of the Monroe Pavilion.
City Administrator Propes said the agreement puts the finishing touches on the years-long effort to make the shopping center a reality.
The Monroe Pavilion, anchored by Publix, is under construction off U.S. 78 between Charlotte Rowell Boulevard and North Broad Street. It will also bring national retailers like Marshalls, Ross, Ulta Beauty and Petsense to Monroe.
City officials often field questions about the status of the project, which was slowed due to the pandemic and other issues. But Propes said recent developments on site and the council’s vote Tuesday are positive signs.
“If you’ve been out there (to the site) recently, yes, it’s happening,” Propes said.
“There’s an immense amount of money being spent out there by the developer. There’s already been a lot out outlay by the city. Walton County and the state are involved in a westbound on-ramp (to U.S. 78) as part of the project.
“We’re just buttoning up a few things from the original agreement. A lot of things change over four years and we’re just bringing it all to fruition at this point.”
John Argo of MAB Development came to the council meeting and said he’d walked through downtown Monroe on Tuesday, getting a reminder about the city’s prosperity.
He said the presentation earlier in the night about a fundraising campaign to bring the YMCA to Walton County, not far from the Pavilion sight, was another great sign.
“It’s a great reminder and the YMCA’s a great reminder of the prosperity,” he said. “I commend you for creating a great business platform. We’re very pleased to be a part of the community.”
Argo said the developers hope to play host to a “midway ceremony” at some point in late April or early May, giving city officials a chance to get to know representatives of some of the retailers who’ll be part of Monroe Pavilion.
“You’ll hear from them about why they’re so excited about Monroe,” he said.
Workers have in recent days begun putting in the early stages of walls for some of the buildings that will become Publix and other retailers.
“The asphalt’s in, walls are going up, sidewalks are even being poured — it’s a real thing at this point,” Propes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.