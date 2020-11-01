University of Georgia football player Richard Lee LeCounte is expected to recover after being hurt in a traffic crash Saturday night.
Athens-Clarke police are investigating the collision, which happened at about dusk in the 500 block of Macon Highway.
LeCounte, 22, was driving a Yamaha dirt bike headed west on Macon Highway and struck a Mazda 3 that tried to turn into a gas station. The driver was a 79-year-old Athens man.
The dirt bike then went into the oncoming lane and struck a Toyota Corolla driven by a 22-year-old Bishop woman.
In a statement, UGA Sports Medicine Director Ron Courson said LeCounte was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment in the trauma center and remained in the hospital Sunday.
“His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected,” Courson, who is a senior associate athletic director, said.
“We would like to thank the emergency medical technicians, physicians, nurses and other medical personnel who helped care for Richard. Richard’s family would also like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayer and well-wishes during this time.”
LeCounte is third on the team in tackles with 26. He has three interceptions, with two of them in the season-opening win Sept. 26 at Arkansas.
The Bulldogs won Saturday at Kentucky and will play Florida this weekend in the annual rivalry game in Jacksonville, Florida.
LeCounte is a senior from Riceboro, Georgia. He attended Liberty County High School.
The crash remains under investigation, public information officer John Q. Williams of Athens-Clarke police said.
