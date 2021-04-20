Georgia’s senators said they were pleased a Minnesota jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in a case that set off a wave of protests last year.
“First and foremost, I’m thinking about George Floyd’s children and his family, and I’m thankful that they received something that approaches justice today after the trauma they’ve endured — one that we’ve seen visited upon Black people and communities of color time and time again, and that never becomes less painful,” Sen. Raphael Warnock said.
Warnock, a Democrat who became Georgia’s first Black senator in January, said the verdict was “the right outcome in this trial” but still failed to find justice.
Floyd, 46, died after Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Police detained Floyd after he allegedly tried to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.
The deaths of Floyd and others prompted rallies and even riots across the nation. Loganville, Monroe and Social Circle all saw peaceful marches in early June. However, protests turned violent in Atlanta with Gov. Brian Kemp activating the National Guard to quell an uprising.
“We know that there cannot be healing without justice, and likewise, we still have much work to do in the Senate not only to create a true justice that prevents more senseless killings of Black people, but to push our system closer to our ideals of equal protection under the law,” Warnock said.
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., agreed.
“George Floyd’s murderer has been convicted, but brutality and racial bias will persist in our justice system until we enact reform,” Ossoff said. “I am urging my colleagues in the Senate to pass criminal justice reform that will ensure public safety, rebuild trust between communities and law enforcement, and secure equal justice for all.”
In remarks at the White House, President Joe Biden called for the nation to confront systemic racism.
“We can’t stop here,” he said.
Chauvin was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, on Tuesday. He was taken into custody and will be sentenced in about eight weeks.
