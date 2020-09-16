MONROE, Ga. — George Walton Academy will have online learning Thursday due to the weather.
The remnants of Hurricane Sally are expected to continue the soaking rain over the next day, prompting school administrators to opt for digital learning.
Walton and surrounding counties remain under a flash flood watch until Friday morning and will be under a wind advisory until Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.