MONROE, Ga. — Downtown businesses will be eligible for one-time grants of up to $2,500 to help offset their losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an emergency meeting Thursday, the Monroe City Council voted unanimously to transfer $100,000 from the utility capital reserve fund to the Downtown Development Authority.
The money will create the DDA Stabilization Fund.
The DDA will be tasked with adopting and documenting criteria for businesses that have been affected by the sudden downturn in the economy wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DDA met by teleconference Friday afternoon.
Sadie Krawczyk, the city's economic development director, said the board approved guidelines and application with some minor additions to the application such as instructions on how to submit the application and deadlines for submission.
"As soon as I have the updated versions from the city attorneys, I'll be posting them online for businesses to start applying," Krawczyk said.
By the ordinance passed Thursday, the authority is required to keep Mayor John Howard and the City Council apprised of actions taken by the fund to help businesses in the area defined as downtown Monroe.
Krawczyk said there are about 190 businesses in the downtown district, although all won't qualify for grants.
The council voted to order the temporary closure of certain businesses including gyms, fitness centers and live performance venues for 30 days to try and prevent the spread of the virus. Restaurants are forced to abandon dine-in service, but may offer takeout, delivery or curbside service.
Help businesses
The Walton County Chamber of Commerce is rallying to its role as an advocate for the business community, President Teri Smiley said.
“We ask you to continue to support our businesses as much as you can during these uncertain times we are all facing,” she said.
Smiley urged residents to check the chamber’s website at waltonchamber.org/Walton-Strong and the Walton County Chamber Facebook page for the latest updates about small businesses.
“We also have a few fun games right now through our chamber Facebook page: bingo (an opportunity to help small businesses, nonprofits and neighbors with a chance to win local gift certificates) and a child scavenger hunt (an opportunity for your little ones to engage in a fun activity around the house with a chance to win local gift certificates).”
The chamber has set up two Facebook groups as well: Walton Strong, which Smiley said is a place any business, nonprofit, church or citizen can post updates, and Walton Cares, a group where community leaders are reading books to children.
The Chalk Your Own Space campaign in Loganville, Monroe and Social Circle is encouraging people to use sidewalk chalk to “spread a little happiness around the county and our cities,” Smiley said.
She asked anyone with suggestions about how to bring resources to bear for local businesses and the community to write her at teri@waltonchamber.org.