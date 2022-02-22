Arbor bannerWEB.jpg

Lea Clark, left, with the Georgia Forestry Commission, Social Circle Mayor David Keener, center, and Tree Board Chairman Crenan Mills, right, hold a Tree City USA banner Thursday. The Social Circle Garden Club observed Georgia Arbor Day.

 Denise Etheridge | The Tribune

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Garden Club planted an Eastern Red Bud tree Thursday for Georgia Arbor Day and in memory of Freida “Chi Chi” Ewing.

Ewing was an active member of the garden club and was involved in the Social Circle Historical Society.

“Chi Chi did a lot for this town,” her friend, Nancy Posner said. Posner is vice president of the club.

She said Ewing was like a sister to her. Posner’s son, Bobby Posner, described Ewing as a second mother. She died on Oct. 24, 2020.

Social Circle Mayor David Keener read an Arbor Day proclamation before the group. Lea Clark with the Georgia Forestry Commission congratulated the community on being designated a Tree City USA for the past 20 years.

Social Circle Garden Club members Paul and Nancy Posner, left, and guests Crenan Mills and Social Circle Development Authority Chairman Hal Dally, right, chat before a Georgia Arbor Day ceremony.

The newly planted tree is located at the rear of W.H. Stanton Memorial Library, 407 W. Hightower Trail. The garden club held its February meeting at Villa Pizza, 170 S. Cherokee Road.

