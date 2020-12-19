LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Two residents of a home in the Youth community were displaced by a fire overnight.
Walton County Fire Rescue and the Loganville Fire Department responded to a home in the 1700 block of Broadnax Mill Road shortly before 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said the first crews to arrive found a “well-involved house fire with flames coming through the roof.”
The two adult occupants were able to escape. They’re receiving aid from the American Red Cross.
League said fire crews remained on the scene for several hours and the house was a total loss.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known but an investigator was on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.