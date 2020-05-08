LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A fourth resident of a Loganville memory care facility has died of COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Community Health added a death to its tally for The Pearl at Loganville, a memory care facility at 690 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive.
Records for The Pearl continue to show 12 patients have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Numbers for Park Place Nursing and Rehab Facility in the Friday night DCH report were unchanged from Thursday: 23 patients and one staff member diagnosed with three residents having died.
DCH issues a report each weeknight on the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities with 25 or more beds. Facilities not listed presumably have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Only one other facility in Walton County is revealed in the report, The Retreat at Loganville. It remains with just one resident case and no deaths.
Walton County’s death toll from COVID-19 jumped to six on Friday afternoon with the addition of a 72-year-old woman to the list. It was unclear if she is the same person as the Pearl resident who died. There have been discrepancies in the lists from the Department of Public Health, which is counting all confirmed cases and deaths, and DCH, which is tracking the illness’ spread in long-term care facilities.