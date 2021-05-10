MONROE, Ga. — State Rep. Tom Kirby won’t seek reelection in 2022.
Kirby, R-Loganville, told members of the Walton County Republican Party he won’t seek a sixth full term in the General Assembly next year.
“When I was first elected, I believed that approximately 10 years in the House was about right,” Kirby said in a statement.
“Not that I created a self-imposed term limit, but for me, I agree with the vision our founding fathers had of citizen legislators. Either in Washington or Atlanta, go and serve, then return home.”
Kirby joined the House in 2012, taking a special election after Rep. Len Walker’s resignation.
Kirby also ended speculation about his political future, saying he will not seek the 10th District seat in Congress, coming open next year when Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., seeks the position of secretary of state. Nor will Kirby run for labor commissioner, opposing Republican incumbent Mark Butler.
“I am not retiring from politics, only changing how and where I will be involved,” he said.
Kirby works in human resources for Leggett & Platt in Monroe. His district includes western Walton County, as well as parts of Barrow, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties.
The Walton County legislative delegation could see big changes after the 2022 elections, with Kirby choosing not to run again.
Oconee Radio Group reported Monday that state Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson is thinking about opposing Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary or running for the lieutenant governor position now held by Republican Geoff Duncan, who is not certain to be running for reelection.
Jones and his father were pictured with former President Donald Trump at his south Florida estate last week, leading to speculation about Jones’ political future.
Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, has been talked about as a possible candidate to follow Hice in Washington.
Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe, has said he hopes to continue in the state House.
