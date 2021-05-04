MONROE, Ga. — Walton County is under a severe thunderstorm watch for the second day in a row as another round of bad weather is possible across north Georgia.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 49 north Georgia counties, in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Scattered thunderstorms are again likely across much of the area for Tuesday into the evening with another disturbance and frontal system passing.
Some could be strong to severe, mainly in a first round from midmorning into afternoon across north Georgia, then another possibly stronger round Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning for both north and middle Georgia.
The primary threats will be damaging winds, flash flooding, isolated tornadoes, isolated large hail and frequent lightning.
A flash flood watch remains in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday for much of north and middle Georgia including Walton County.
Across the Athens area for the remainder of Tuesday, expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning into the afternoon. Highs will be around 80 degrees with southwest winds of 10-15 mph.
The chance of rain is 90%.
Expect showers and thunderstorms in Tuesday evening. Storms will be likely with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. The chance of rain is 80%.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, followed by mostly sunny conditions with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 70s with southwest winds of 10-15 mph. The chance of rain is 30%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.