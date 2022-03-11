MONROE, Ga. — Qualifying has ended for the 2022 elections, and Walton County voters will see contested races for two commission districts and all seats in the local legislative delegation.
But the three seats up for election on the county school board won’t change, as no one qualified to run against the incumbents.
Board of Commissioners
Two Republican primary elections will come up May 24, in Districts 4 and 5.
In District 4, Commissioner Lee Bradford is seeking a third term. Opposing him are two challengers who qualified in the last two days, Kevin Kelley of Social Circle and Jamie McCord of Monroe. There are no Democratic candidates.
District 5 Commissioner Dr. Jeremy Adams also drew a challenge, from Laurie Hawks of Monroe. The winner of their Republican primary showdown will face a Democrat, Adrienne N. Dowdy Odum of Monroe, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Commissioner Bo Warren, a Republican of Bold Springs, was unopposed in seeking a second full term.
Board of Education
The three incumbents up for reelection on the county Board of Education all will get new terms.
That includes Simoan Capers Baker of Monroe, who represents District 1 and serves as vice chairwoman of the board; Karen Brown of Monroe, in District 2, and Tom Gibson of the Youth community, in District 5.
Capers Baker was elected four years ago and is the only Democrat holding elected office in Walton County. Brown and Gibson are both Republicans.
Superior Court
Two women appointed as Superior Court judges in the Alcovy Circuit in 2020 will get full terms without opposition.
Gov. Brian Kemp named District Attorney Layla Zon of Covington to the seat held by Judge Samuel D. Ozburn after his retirement and subsequent appointment as a senior judge. Kemp later named Flint Circuit prosecutor Cheveda McCamy of Covington to succeed the late Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr.
Congress
Eight Republicans and five Democrats qualified to run for the seat now held by Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga.
The Republicans include Timothy Barr, a state representative from Lawrenceville; Athens physician Paul Broun, who held the seat from 2007-15; Jackson trucking company owner Mike Collins; former state Revenue Commissioner David Curry of Monticello; former state Rep. Vernon J. Jones; Walton County publisher Marc McMain; pilot Alan Sims and retired Marine Corps officer Mitchell Swan of Good Hope.
Democrats are Realtor and church worship leader Jessica Allison Fore; registered nurse Tabitha Johnson-Green, the party’s 2018 and 2020 nominee; pastor Phyllis Hatcher; software engineer Femi Oduwole of Loganville; and Hull Mayor Paul Walton.
General Assembly
No matter where you live in Walton County, you’ll have a choice for state representative and senator in the general election.
All four seats in the county’s legislative delegation drew candidates from both parties.
In the state Senate, the majority of Walton County is in District 46, where Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, qualified to run for reelection. Opposing him will be Andrew Ferguson, an editor from Athens. Ferguson ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for Congress in 2020.
Loganville, Social Circle and Walnut Grove will fall in District 17 after redistricting. Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, is running for a third full term, but he’ll face a primary challenge from Brett Mauldin, a business owner from Madison who had planned to run for the open Senate District 25 seat before the lines were redrawn.
Awaiting the primary winner will be Kacy D. Morgan, a Democrat from Madison.
Voters in House District 112 will see a rematch from two years ago, with educator and researcher Debbie Reed, a Democrat from Monroe, taking on Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe.
Williamson won that race easily in 2020, getting nearly 78% of the vote and outpolling even Donald Trump in Walton County.
In House District 111, former Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez is running as a Republican. He drew a last-minute challenge from nonprofit director Ryan Cox.
