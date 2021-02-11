The CVS pharmacies in Walton County are not among the dozen in Georgia that will be the first to offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday he was proud to see CVS Pharmacy join the ranks of businesses offering the shots.
As of 3:50 p.m. Thursday, vaccine appointments remained available at CVS locations at Augusta, Canton, Columbus, Cumming, Dalton, Gainesville and Savannah.
Stores in Atlanta, Buford, Jonesboro, Marietta and Stone Mountain were booked.
“Public-private partnerships have been critical to our vaccination efforts here in Georgia, helping to ensure long-term care facility residents and staff along with those in our priority populations have access to the vaccine,” Kemp said in a statement.
“With limited supply and increasing demand, we are working diligently to administer the vaccine to as many Georgians in our Phase 1A+ populations as possible.”
CVS operates pharmacies on Atlanta Highway in Loganville and South Broad Street in Monroe, but neither is in the first wave of stores to offer the vaccine. Still, a company official said it’s a good sign.
“Georgia’s decision to transfer vaccine from the long-term care pharmacy partnership to other vaccine providers in the state helps ensure that these valuable doses will be put to the best use,” Chris Cox, senior vice president of CVS Pharmacy, said.
“We look forward to continuing to partner with the state on this important initiative and bring peace of mind to more citizens of Georgia.”
Vaccinations at CVS will begin Friday. Patients must register in advance on the CVS website or through the store’s app. People without online access may call 800-746-7287.
