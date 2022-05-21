ROME - Loganville and Cartersville battled to a split Saturday night at Advent Health Stadium for the AAAAA State Baseball Championship series.
The two teams will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the deciding Game 3. Loganville is 31-9 on the season and Cartersville is 31-7.
Loganville won Game 1 5-4 behind two doubles from Christian Donaldson. The latter double pushed Sherman Johnson to third. Jaylen Jones' bunt was deep enough to score Johnson to break a 4-all tie.
Matthew Heard got the win pitching two scoreless innings of relief.
In Game 2, Loganville could not solve Caden Carroll who tossed a complete game shutout. He struck out nine and walked none."This is what we expected. We have a good team and they have a good team." said Loganville Coach Bran Mills. "We'll go over some things Sunday and be ready to come back here Monday.
Loganville, Cartersville split Saturday doubleheader
By Jeff Byrd | The Tribune
