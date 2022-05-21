ROME - Loganville and Cartersville battled to a split Saturday night at Advent Health Stadium for the AAAAA State Baseball Championship series.

The two teams will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the deciding Game 3. Loganville is 31-9 on the season and Cartersville is 31-7.

Loganville won Game 1 5-4 behind two doubles from Christian Donaldson. The latter double pushed Sherman Johnson to third. Jaylen Jones' bunt was deep enough to score Johnson to break a 4-all tie. 

Matthew Heard got the win pitching two scoreless innings of relief.

In Game 2, Loganville could not solve Caden Carroll who tossed a complete game shutout. He struck out nine and walked none."This is what we expected. We have a good team and they have a good team." said Loganville Coach Bran Mills. "We'll go over some things Sunday and be ready to come back here Monday.

News Editor

Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

