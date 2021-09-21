MONROE, Ga. — Rep. Jody Hice recognized Barrow County resident Dana Cureton, the founder and president of Claudine’s Closet, for her work to help area residents who are in need.
Cureton received the Hice Headliner Award on Monday.
“Dana Cureton is one of those selfless citizens who springs into actions when faced with a need,” Hice said. “Time and again, she has teamed up with civic organizations and local businesses to provide backpacks to students and both free meals and clothing to those in need.
“Dana has organized regular food box giveaways in communities including Loganville, Monroe, Atlanta and Snellville, and has demonstrated her deep sense of gratitude by serving up meals to area health care workers.
“In winter months, Dana drives a mobile ‘clothes closet’ from which she distributes jackets, homemade mittens, hygiene products and more.”
Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez nominated Cureton for the award, which recognizes people who make a positive impact in their community in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.
To nominate someone for the award, write jessica.hayes@mail.house.gov.
