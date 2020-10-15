MONROE, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Cheveda McCamy of Covington as a Superior Court judge in Newton and Walton counties.

McCamy is the chief assistant district attorney in the Flint Judicial Circuit. She will succeed the late Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr., who died July 1 after contracting COVID-19.

She will be sworn in Oct. 26 at Kemp’s office in Atlanta.

“It truly is an honor to be selected to serve my community as your next Superior Court judge,” she said in a statement to The Tribune.

“I am excited to bring my energy, experience and vision to the court system in Newton and Walton counties. Thank you to Gov. Kemp for having confidence in me to follow the legacy of fairness and justice that Judge Johnson embodied in the Alcovy Circuit. I am grateful to my family, my colleagues and everyone who supported me in this journey.

“Together with our community, I will ensure that my courtroom is a place where all voices are heard.”

Kemp chose McCamy after interviews with her and another Covington resident, attorney Hillary W. Edgar. They were the two finalists chosen by the Judicial Nominating Commission.

McCamy is a graduate of Social Circle High School and the University of Georgia, with a law degree from Mercer University. She worked as a senior prosecutor in Fulton and DeKalb counties before taking her current role in McDonough.

She is a member of the bar associations in Henry, Newton and Walton counties and a part of numerous other local, state and national legal organizations.

With the appointment, Kemp has made a choice to the local bench for the second time this year. He selected District Attorney Layla Zon to succeed Judge Samuel D. Ozburn after his retirement. Zon became the first female Superior Court judge in the circuit in June, and now McCamy is the first Black woman to serve.

McCamy was a candidate for another seat as a Superior Court judge earlier this year. She finished about 500 votes shy of making the runoff — out of more than 46,000 cast — in a seat that eventually went to Monroe attorney Jeff Foster, who will succeed Judge Eugene M. Benton on Jan. 1.