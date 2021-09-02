MONROE, Ga. — David Thompson said the issue has been debated long enough, and it’s time for Walton County to move forward on building a new jail.
Thompson, the first-term chairman of the Board of Commissioners, presided over a sometimes raucous work session and public hearing on the issue that has united a neighborhood over a desire to keep the jail away from their homes.
Thompson originally presented commissioners with a plan in July to buy land on East Church Street but backed away in the face of public outcry, including a resolution by the Monroe City Council.
But he has been committed to getting the new jail as close to the Government Building as possible, and now wants to see it go off Georgia Avenue and Baker Street near the Division of Family and Children Services building — still an easy walk from the courthouse.
“This process has been going on since 2009, and we’re here today to try to get some sort of resolution and go forward on it,” Thompson said at the start of the meeting Thursday night.
By the time the confab was finished nearly two hours later, a few people had walked out in a huff and others had gotten up to speak multiple times.
No one voiced any opposition to building a new jail. But there was plenty of disagreement over where to put it.
Several Monroe residents said they favored a site on Cherry Hill Road, where the jail would be surrounded by more industrial neighbors.
Councilman David Dickinson of Monroe noted two grand jury reports that called that the best site for a new jail.
“You’re not going to get any blowback if you put it over there,” he said.
“Do we need a jail? Abso-damn-lutely,” said Dickinson, who is also an attorney who has served as a judge in municipal courts and as an acting judge in juvenile and superior courts in Walton County.
“I think the county got screwed on the deal when those new pods were built. All I’m asking … is proceed cautiously. Really, really look at it. It’s like the old song, ‘I’m not too proud to beg,’ and I’m standing here begging, do not put it in a residential area.”
The meeting revealed several facts about the ongoing controversy.
• Thompson said a “worst case scenario” for funding the project is a 1.57-mill property tax increase. He said that would mean a $62 increase for every $100,000 in assessed value on a home in the county.
• The East Church Street deal remains for the county to buy the land from a Loganville LLC with ties to Darrell McWaters of Reliant Homes. The county would pay $500,000 and the business would donate the rest. Thompson said the county is open to a covenant that it wouldn’t condemn any neighboring properties.
• Thompson said no decisions have been made about the future of the current jail on South Madison Avenue. Although rumors have flown about a deal to put federal detainees there, Sheriff Joe Chapman said there’s also a possibility of the space being used for a movie studio.
• Commissioner Mark Banks, a Republican from Loganville, is on board. He said his efforts to fix the jail situation were stymied by then-Chairman Kevin Little upon taking office in 2013.
“I hope to God we put it to vote next Tuesday night,” Banks said. “If we do, I can assure you where my support’s going to be.”
The only item about the Public Safety Complex on the agenda for the meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday is “discussion and possible action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.