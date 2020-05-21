MONROE, Ga. — The death toll from COVID-19 in one local nursing home reached eight on Thursday.
The Georgia Department of Community Health said eight residents of Park Place Nursing and Rehab in Monroe have died. In all, 67 residents have contracted the illness, although that number is cumulative and doesn’t count those who have recovered or have died.
Nine staff members have tested positive for the illness.
The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to list nine Walton County residents having died from COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. Thursday.
Two other long-term care facilities continue to show up in the DCH report, issued each weeknight.
The Pearl at Loganville, a memory care facility, has 13 cumulative cases in residents and has had four deaths. No staff members have been diagnosed.
An affiliated personal care home, The Retreat at Loganville, continues to show only a single case.
As of Thursday afternoon, Georgia reported 40,405 cases with 1,754 deaths.