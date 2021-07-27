Police in Gwinnett County are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a shopping center.
Officers responded to 1921 Grayson Highway at about 9:30 p.m. Monday and arrived to find a man dead and another man who had been shot. Detectives think the two men got in a fight and shot each other.
They are investigating a motive and have not identified the victim.
It was not immediately clear if anyone has been taken into custody.
Anyone with tips on the case may call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.