BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The father and son accused of killing a man as he jogged have been arrested.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael on Thursday night.

They’re accused of murder and aggravated assault in the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23.

Arbery was running in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick when the McMichaels confronted him with two firearms. During the encounter, the GBI said, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery.

The case has sparked national attention in recent days as a video surfaced of the encounter, showing the McMichaels, who are white, stopping Arbery, who was black.

Greg McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer who recently retired from the Brunswick district attorney’s office, told the police he recognized Arbery from surveillance video of a break-in at a nearby home. He did not mention having investigated Arbery on a 2018 shoplifting charge, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Glynn County Police Department on April 29 requested the GBI investigate threats against the department and individuals involved in the shooting investigation.

On Tuesday morning, the Glynn County police requested the GBI investigate the public release of the video of the confrontation that led to Arbery’s death. Brunswick attorney Alan Tucker later acknowledged he did it due to the slow pace of information coming from law enforcement.

Later that day, prosecutor Tom Durden requested the GBI investigate Arbery’s death. The Kingsland office of the GBI began its investigation Wednesday.

Gov. Brian Kemp discussed the video at the beginning of a news conference Thursday afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response.

“It is absolutely horrific, and Georgians deserve answers,” Kemp said. “I have confidence in Vic Reynolds and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. I know they will work around the clock to thoroughly and independently investigate Mr. Arbery’s death to find the truth.

“In these moments, please pray for his loved ones, the local community and our state.”

President Donald Trump said Thursday afternoon he had not seen the video but expected a “full report” in the evening.

“My heart goes out to the parents and to the loved ones of the young gentleman,” Trump said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, called the attack a “grave injustice that claimed a life.”

The McMichaels were arrested Thursday night and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center.

Anyone with information may contact the GBI at 800-597-TIPS (8477).