MONROE, Ga. — Walton County has experienced its first deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two men in their 70s were reported to have died, the Georgia Department of Public Health said Sunday.
DPH makes twice-daily reports about COVID-19 cases in the state. In its noon report Sunday, it included the death of a 75-year-old man. At 7 p.m., a 74-year-old man was added to the toll.
As of noon Tuesday, 8,818 people in Georgia had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Of those, 1,774 required hospitalization.
There were 329 deaths.
Although Walton County was slow to report any cases — for several days, while counties surrounding it added to their tallies, Walton remained a blank spot on the state map — the area is catching up in the grim totals.
As of Tuesday, Walton had 24 cases of residents confirmed to have the illness.
It was not known if either of the local men who died from the illness had underlying health problems. In most cases where it is known, a patient who dies from COVID-19 has an underlying condition.
In Georgia, the dead range in age from a 29-year-old Peach County woman to a 100-year-old Greene County woman.
Epidemic likely
Meanwhile, it’s almost certain the COVID-19 outbreak has reached epidemic levels in Walton County.
That’s according to a study by disease modelers at the University of Texas, reported Monday by The New York Times.
The study looks at each county’s number of cases and figures that even counties with just one reported case have a better than even chance that an epidemic — which it defines as a sustained, undetected outbreak — is taking place.
“I worry that many local officials are waiting until there is clear evidence of local transmission before taking action,” Lauren Ancel Meyers, a UT professor of biology and statistics and one of the study’s authors, told The Times.
“The message is, we should not wait.”
With 15 confirmed cases here on Thursday, the study’s modeling concluded a 97% chance of an epidemic occurring in Walton County.
In neighboring Gwinnett County, where there were 525 cases and 10 deaths as of Monday night, it was considered a certainty.