With the conclusion of the 2021 high school baseball season The Walton Tribune is announcing its selections for the 2021 All-Walton County baseball team and Walton County Coach of the Year.
After having the 2020 season cut short due to COVID-19, teams were back on the field with a renewed hunger to play the game they love.
The Loganville Red Devils placed the most on the 2021 All-County team with 10 All-County selections. The Red Devils finished another historic season with a 30-11 record and a fifth consecutive trip to the Class AAAAA state title series.
Following Loganville was Walnut Grove with five All-County selections. The Warriors finished the season at 18-13.
Social Circle had the third most selections with four followed by George Walton, Monroe Area and Loganville Christian with one each.
Leading the All-County team as The Walton Tribune’s Coach of the Year is Loganville’s Jeff Segars. Segars led the Red Devils to a 30-11 record and a fifth straight trip to the Class AAAAA finals where Loganville finished as the state runner-up. Five of Segars starting nine earned All-State recognition. Over the past decade, Segars’ teams have finished no worse than the Elite Eight with four state titles.
Also leading the All-County team is Social Circle’s Mason Moore, The Tribune’s 2021 Player of the Year. The Redskins’ third baseman finished the year with an eye popping .531 batting average and was named the Region 8-A Public Player of the Year.
Moore was also named second team All-State by Georgia Dugout Preview Magazine.
First team selections consist of catcher Mitchell McCullough (Social Circle), first baseman Chan Haulk (Loganville), second baseman Will Cawthon (Loganville), third baseman Jackson Daniel (Loganville), short stop Jackson Chizek (Loganville), outfielder Bryant Olson (Monroe Area), outfielder Braxton Brooks (Walnut Grove), outfielder Brocker Way (Loganville), pitcher Riley Cruce (Loganville), pitcher Trenton Burnett (Loganville) and pitcher Dawson Coe (Loganville).
The All-Walton second team consists of catcher Evan Smithson (Walnut Grove), first baseman Darrin Parker (Walnut Grove), second baseman Logan Cross (Social Circle), third baseman Coby Wilkerson (Walnut Grove), short stop Carter Woods (Loganville Christian), outfielder Daniel Braswell (Loganville), outfielder Jake Whitten (George Walton), outfielder Brayden Mitchell (Social Circle), pitcher Cooper Johnson (Loganville), pitcher Ty Lemaster (Social Circle) and pitcher Tyler James (Walnut Grove).
Honorable mention All-County selections include George Walton’s Will Atkinson, Colt Ratliff, Mason Maughon and Michael Dagenhart, Loganville Christian’s Clayton Greer and Josh Wilson, Loganville’s Matthew Heard, Pearson Hewatt and Michael Mason, Monroe Area’s Lee Broach, Hunter Redden, Brayden McCoy, Landon Housley and Dalton Wilcox, Social Circle’s Jason Ball, Mason Hill, Paul Kendall and Landon Davis and Walnut Grove’s Colby Hogan, Josh Johnson, Nathan Hooks, Dom Hyatt, Kolton Goodbar and Nolan Wolfe.
The All-County team is selected by a panel consisting of Tribune sports editor Brett Fowler, Tribune proprietor Patrick Graham, Tribune publisher David Clemons and correspondents David Johnson and Chris Bridges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.