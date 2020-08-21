A Gwinnett police officer has been fired, days after an arrest that sparked controversy when video spread on social media.
The Gwinnett County Police Department said late Friday it had terminated the employment of Officer Michael J. Oxford, who responded Tuesday to a call on Summit Creek Way in unincorporated Loganville.
Oxford was investigating a dispute between neighbors. In the process, he arrested 22-year-old Kyndesia Smith of Snellville on a felony charge of obstruction.
A police spokesman said the department began “a three-pronged investigation” even before cellphone video of the encounter began to circulate online: into whether there was probable cause to arrest Smith, was the use of force within department policy and if Oxford’s conduct met department standards.
Although the department determined Smith’s arrest was legitimate and the use of force was “within policy,” Oxford was found not to meet the department’s core value of courtesy.
“We strive to conduct ourselves in a manner that promotes mutual respect within the community and our peers,” the Gwinnett County Police Department said in a statement.
“The investigation in this case has shown that Officer Oxford has been terminated as of August 21st.”
Cpl. Collin Flynn said supervisors already flagged Oxford’s conduct and launched an investigation.
Oxford was with the department for less than two years.
