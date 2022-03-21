Ruth Edna Chamblee Davis, 97, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
She was born in Jackson County on Oct. 31, 1924, to Susie Payne Chamblee-Downs and George M. Chamblee. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late Fred R. Davis; a daughter, the late Maryann Davis Morgan; and a son-in-law, the late Danny Hester.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jean Davis Brown and Jerry Brown; son and daughter-in-law, Benny R. and Linda P. Davis; daughter, Brenda Davis Hester; son-in-law, David Morgan; sister-in-law, Mildred Peters; niece, Audrey Thomas Grande; grandchildren, Kim D. Jackson, Scott Davis, Mark Brown, Kelly Brown, Wayne Morgan, Melinda M. Sheldon, and Tonya H. Hunt (Mrs. Michael); great-grandchildren, Tanner and Jordan M. Davis, Shelby Davis, Natalie Brown, Cliff Guthrie, Kim Blakley, Jesse Morgan, Alysa Hunt, Leigha Hunt, and Hayes Hunt; and great-great-grandchildren: Dre Clark, Scarlett Ann Morgan, and Sawyer Morgan.
Funeral services were Sunday, March 20, at Meadows Funeral Home. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m., and the funeral service followed at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Dick Huycke officiating.
Burial was at Westlawn Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
