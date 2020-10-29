MONROE, Ga. — With power outages reported around the county, school administrators decided to keep students at home.
Power is also out at the Walton County Government Building, which will not open until 10 a.m.
The Walton County School District and Social Circle City Schools canceled classes for Thursday due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Zeta.
George Walton Academy also will be closed.
Due to inclement weather, the GWA campus is closed. No digital day and the PSAT will be rescheduled.
Athens Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m.
Several other nearby districts have made the same decision. Newton County schools are out Thursday and Gwinnett County is having a digital learning day.
Oconee County schools will be closed, but Prince Avenue Christian School is opening on time.
In Loganville, city government offices also will delay opening until 10.
PUBLIC NOTICE : All City of Loganville Government Offices will not open until 10 a.m.
Judge Mike Burke has delayed the start of preliminary hearings in Walton County Magistrate Court until 11 a.m., interim District Attorney Randy McGinley said.
Thousands of people in Walton County are starting their day without power as Tropical Storm Zeta has brought high winds to the area.
