ATLANTA — All good things must come to an end.
Loganville’s streak of consecutive state titles was halted at three Tuesday night as the No. 2 seed Red Devils were swept by top-seeded Starr’s Mill in the Class AAAAA state finals at Truist Park.
The Panthers rode the arm of ace right-hander Chay Yeager to a 1-0 victory in Game 1. In Game 2, a scattering of nine hits, mixed with a dominant outing from left-hander Daniel Courtney, resulted in a 4-2 win that gifted Starr’s Mill’s its first state title in program history.
Loganville closed out the year at 30-11. It marks the club’s first runner-up finish since falling to Houston County in 2016.
On the eve of graduation, Loganville head coach Jeff Segars spoke about the impact his senior class — which posted a 103-28 record with a pair of state titles over the last four years — had on the Loganville program.
“They meant everything,” he said. “They’ve put together a very impressive run. I’m super proud of them — their effort, their production, who they are, what they represent.”
The Red Devils were striving to become just the second team in GHSA history to win four consecutive state titles, and the first to do it since Richmond Academy won six straight from 1951-1957. A daunting task in its own right, Segars and his staff understood it would take a high level of execution to knock off a talented Starr’s Mill squad.
The Panthers’ roster is loaded from top to bottom with freakishly athletic kids at every position, as well as a deep pitching staff. They showcased both strengths Tuesday.
“I knew it was going to be tight. I knew we needed to make plays,” Segars said. “I thought we’d be a little bit more successful offensively. But, you know, they had a lot of speed and they covered a lot of ground. It was tough to get balls to them on the infield. Anything in the air was caught. They could really run.”
Game 1: Starr’s Mill 1, Loganville 0
The Panthers’ elite defense was on display early and often in the first leg of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Yeager worked his way around a two-out walk in the first inning. He found himself in a jam an inning later, but fell back on the guys behind him as he induced an inning-ending groundout to strand a pair of Red Devils on the bases.
Left-hander Riley Cruce was sharp on the mound for the Red Devils, but a bad break in the fourth inning led to him giving up the game’s lone run. With two outs recorded and a runner on, University of South Carolina commit Thad Ector ripped a line drive into left field. The ball bounced off padding in the left-field corner, giving runner Evan Harrah enough time to round the bases and cross the plate.
William Cawthon led off the fifth inning with a single — the second of two hits the Red Devils would record — but Starr’s Mill quickly shut the door.
The Panthers collected five hits in the 1-0 victory, but it was Yeager who stole the show with a gem. He finished he day with eight strikeouts and two walks while allowing just two knocks over seven shutout innings.
Game 2: Starr’s Mill 4, Loganville 2
The first battle proved to be a defensive dogfight. But it didn’t take long for the Panthers to cash in a run in the nightcap.
Ector connected his barrel to the first pitch of the game and drove it out for a single. He then stole second base and moved up to third on a throwing error, positioning himself to trot home on an infield single from Josh Tate.
Starr’s Mill threatened again in the second inning, but nothing came to pass. In the third, however, Yeager smoked a one-out double to deep left-center that cleared the heads of both Loganville fielders. He later scored on an RBI knock from Eli Jones, making it 2-0.
With the threat of elimination looming, a break finally went Loganville’s way in the fourth inning. The Red Devils loaded the bases with one out for Matthew Heard, who put the ball in play then used his speed to beat the throw and prevent a would-be double play, allowing Chandler Haulk to score from third.
As the Panthers attempted to throw Heard out, first baseman Eli Jones fell over. Loganville’s Michael Mason saw this as he rounded third, making the heads-up decision to race home and score the tying run.
It suddenly appeared as though tides had turned and things were swinging back in Loganville’s favor. That proved to be short-lived.
The Panthers went right back at it in the fifth inning as Alex Ukleja delivered a pinch-hit RBI double with two outs. A wild pitch and a fielding error tacked on another run in the sixth inning, necessary insurance that helped put the club over the top.
“Starr’s Mill made plays and they put pressure on you and they produced when it mattered,” Segars said. “At the end of the day, that’s what you’ve got to do to win a championship game.”
