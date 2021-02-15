MONROE, Ga. — Here are weather-related closings and delays for Tuesday, Feb. 16, reported to The Walton Tribune.
- Athens Technical College: Athens Technical College will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
- George Walton Academy: GWA in Monroe will have a two-hour delay Tuesday.
- Social Circle City Schools: The district is closed for winter break and will return to class Wednesday.
- State offices: Gov. Brian Kemp called for a two-hour delay in state offices opening Tuesday morning.
- Walton County School District: The district is closed for winter break. Administrative offices will reopen Wednesday and classes will resume Thursday.
