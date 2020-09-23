ATLANTA — State Rep. Bruce Williamson said he’s encouraging residents in Walton County to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census before the Sept. 30 deadline.
As of Aug. 28, Georgia’s self-response rate was 60%, which was behind the national average of 64.6%, Williamson, a Monroe Republican, said.
The 2020 U.S. Census ensures accurate representation for districts at both the state and federal level. The number of Georgians counted in the census also helps direct federal funding to local communities for health care, emergency and disaster response, education and infrastructure. For demographic purposes, large and small businesses may also base their future planning on the census results.
Georgians can respond to the 2020 U.S. Census online at my2020census.gov, which takes about five minutes to complete. Households may also call 844-330-2020 or fill out and return the official U.S. Census Bureau mail that they may have received.
Households have through Sept. 30 to respond to the census, but they are encouraged to respond as soon as possible.
Additionally, the Governor’s Complete Count Committee and his nonpartisan initiative called “Every. One. Counts.” have been working to ensure every Georgia resident is counted.
For more information on Georgia’s participation in the census, please visit https://census.georgia.gov or follow @gacensus2020 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
