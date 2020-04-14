Q: I understand he was the first patient to come into Piedmont Walton eventually diagnosed with COVID-19. Is this correct? If so, what were your initial thoughts realizing this disease we’ve heard about finally had arrived?
A: He was Piedmont Walton’s first diagnosed case. Our team knew it was a matter of time before we would start seeing cases in our hospital, but his diagnosis made it real. That anticipation was replaced with a focus on what we knew about the disease and what the next steps should be for the patient’s plan of care.
Q: He told me he thought it was pneumonia. Was that your initial thought as well? Were you surprised that it was COVID-19?
A: Not completely surprised, as by this time, cases of COVID-19 were already present in most of the counties surrounding us.
Q: How would you describe his mood? His family’s?
A: He was grateful, eager to comply with treatment and understood the need to be placed on a ventilator. His wife was always very thankful for everything we were doing for him.
Q: The hospital — like most — isn’t allowing visitors now. What was that like, watching him go through this alone? Did that affect how you approached the case?
A: As nurses, we work hard to keep all of our patients from feeling alone. We all talk to our patients, including those on a ventilator. With the hospital’s no-visitor policy currently in place, talking to our patients has become even more important. In Mr. Mrvos’ case, we were relaying personal messages from his loved ones, like “I love you” or “Your mom loves you, and we are all OK. Don’t worry about us.” Mr. Mrvos was still alert while on the ventilator and was able to hear those messages. When we would ask him if he wanted us to call his wife and return messages, he was able to nod, and we could pass that message back to her. It’s very emotional. A part of the job is considering the thought that this could be our families in this situation, so we give that same care and support to our patients.
Q: Were there moments in Mr. Mrvos’ care that seemed worse than others? Tell me about those.
A: Mr. Mrvos responded to treatment well.
Q: Take me through those moments that were the turning point, when he was taken off the ventilator. I understand that was pretty emotional.
A: Knowing that he was the first patient being treated for COVID-19, his providers all were concerned with how he would do when taken off of the ventilator. We were very hopeful for his continued progress. He was awake and excited about having the tubing removed so he could breathe on his own — this process is called extubation. Thankfully, it all went very smoothly! As soon as he was breathing on his own, he began mouthing the words “my phone” and “my wife,” so I found his phone, and he was able to text her. I also called his wife to let her know that this process was successful and that he would be texting her very soon. She was very emotional and thankful. We were all very excited that he was getting better.
Q: How did it feel seeing him leave the hospital?
A: It was very encouraging and made us all feel hopeful.
Q: What should the community know about this illness, and what should people take from Mr. Mrvos’ story?
A: It’s possible to recover from COVID-19. This should make us all hopeful.
Q: What is it like, for you as a medical professional, providing care in these times?
A: COVID-19 is something that none of us have treated before, so as a team, we are continuously supporting each other – at work to take care of these patients who are sick and outside of work. As a team, we pray together for the staff, patients and the community.
Q: Are there any other details you’d like to add or facts/opinions you’d like the community to know?
A: We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community. All of these gestures of support and donations have not gone unnoticed. Please keep praying – we feel it – and keep your families safe!