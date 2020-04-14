Among the people who cared for Nick Mrvos at Piedmont Walton Hospital during his battle with COVID-19 were, from left, registered nurses Carlene Guadeloupe and Jennifer Kitchens; intensive care unit manager Linda Glazier, Dr. Micael Jeannot, a pulmonologist; and registered nurses Renee Edge and Hope Sandoval. Mrvos was in the hospital for two weeks but recovered fully.