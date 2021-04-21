MONROE, Ga. — Three Walton County School District students have been selected as finalists for the Governor’s Honors Program, a residential summer program for gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors.
“Congratulations to our outstanding Governor’s Honors Program Finalists,” Superintendent Nathan Franklin said. “These students have worked hard to earn this prestigious honor and we are extremely proud of their achievements. We know they will represent us well at the state level as they expand their knowledge outside the traditional classroom and continue to excel in their respected areas of study.”
Finalists from the district are Loganville High School students Anna Marti and Raymond Ngo, both in the field of mathematics, and Bella Delullo of Walnut Grove, in science.
Both Marti and Delullo are returning 2020 finalists.
The highly competitive selection process is based on a combination of ability and interest. Out of more than 3,000 nominations from across the state, only 684 students were chosen as finalists.
GHP is fully funded by the Georgia General Assembly, so students’ tuition, meals and housing are all provided at no cost.
“We congratulate the 2021 GHP scholars,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.
“Your hard work elevated you to a unique place of honor, and we know that each of you will carry on the reputation of the Governor’s Honors Program by upholding the best ideals of our great state.
Beginning on June 20, these students will spend four weeks at Berry College exploring topics not usually found in the typical high school classroom within their major area of nomination. The content is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders. During the afternoons, students choose one of the other areas in which to study. Evenings are filled with seminars, activities, concerts and performances.
More than 3,000 students from around the state applied, and 684 finalists were chosen with 130 alternates also identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.