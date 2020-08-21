BETHLEHEM, Ga. — The long-awaited project to ease traffic congestion near the Barrow Crossing shopping center won’t open as planned next week.
The Georgia Department of Transportation and CMES Inc. will not be shifting traffic onto the Georgia 81 overpass bridge at University Parkway (U.S. 29 and Georgia 316) until sometime in mid-September.
The contractors need to refine the bridge’s driving surface and complete safety components on the new bridge and the eastbound ramps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.