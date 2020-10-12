MONROE, Ga. — Long lines were reported Monday morning, the first day of early voting in Georgia.
The line stretched outside the building and down the street at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, an hour after early voting started at the Nowell Recreation Center in downtown Monroe.
Georgia voters are casting ballots for president, both Senate seats, representatives in the U.S. House and constitutional offices in their home counties.
Early voting takes place weekdays through Oct. 30 at the Nowell Recreation Center, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., and at Meridian Park in Loganville, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Saturday voting will take place at both locations Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.